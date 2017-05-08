PHOTOS: Little Rock police investigating homicide after woman's body found outside home

Little Rock police are investigating the city's 22nd homicide of the year after a woman believed to be dead for several hours was found outside a home Monday morning.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. to a residence in the 2500 block of Arch Street after they were told about a possible victim down in the area, spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said at the scene.

Police found a black female who appeared to be in her early to mid-50s lying on the ground behind a home. The woman was shot at least once and had been dead for several hours, McClanahan said, noting that the exact timeline of her death will be determined by the state Crime Lab.

Officers have not identified the woman, and McClanahan declined to say where on her body she had been shot.

Police do not know at this time whether the woman was a resident of one of the houses quartered off inside crime scene tape, which encircled at least three separate home from Arch to Gaines streets and between 25th and 26th streets. That area gets a lot of foot traffic, McClanahan said, so it's possible the woman was just passing through.

McClanahan said police decided to make the crime scene so expansive because of how many people walk through that neighborhood. Plus, the victim's body was found outside, and police did not want passers-by to see that, he said.

“You're never going to go wrong if you make the crime scene big,” he said.

Authorities have not made contact with the person who called 911, McClanahan said at the scene.

A store clerk who did not want to be named at Quick Stop Convenience Store on the corner of Arch and 25th streets said he called 911 around 8 a.m.

A female customer “ran in here screaming” and told him a woman was dead outside a home a couple houses down from the store, the clerk said. It's the second time he's called 911 in his 10 years at the business, he said.

Around 8:30 a.m., authorities were speaking to a man behind the crime scene tape who had his hands behind his back. When asked, McClanahan said he was not aware of any arrests or suspects in the shooting at this time.

The scene will be processed for any shell casings or ballistics, McClanahan said. Authorities are reaching out to any witnesses in the area who might have heard or seen something early Monday or late Sunday.

*CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified how many homicides there have been Little Rock this year.