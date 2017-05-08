Police: Little Rock store clerk fires shots at 3 men when they try to rob him

A Little Rock store clerk fired a pistol at three men after they attempted to rob him outside the business Saturday, police said.

Officer Ryan Stubenrauch arrived at the DoubleBee's Exxon at 7700 Scott Hamilton Drive around 5:30 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area, according to his account.

Stubenrauch reviewed security footage at the gas station and saw that a man was working behind the register when a red Toyota Camry pulled up to a fuel pump.

After locating and interviewing the clerk, later identified as 23-year-old Stanley Hunter, police reported that he was the victim of an armed robbery.

In the video, the officer observed Hunter walk outside, at which point he left the view of the security camera, Stubenrauch reported. Three men then got out of the Camry and walked toward Hunter's red 2008 Ford Mustang parked nearby, and the Mustang's passenger door swung open, police said.

Stubenrauch reported he then saw the three unknown men run back toward their Camry while Hunter ran after them, firing a pistol in their direction.

Two men fled in the Camry, police said. The third man was left behind, and Hunter ran after him for a brief time before the 23-year-old turned around, got in his car and left the gas station, the report said.

Police did not name any suspects in the report.