LR program's $1.06M to pay 650 summer workers

City funds will pay for 650 teenagers and young adults to work at various businesses and community sites across Little Rock this summer.

Little Rock's Community Programs Department has committed $1.06 million to pay the interns minimum wage during a six-week program, plus pay mentors and other administrative costs to run the program.

City officials said the Summer Youth Employment Opportunity Program is meant to give people ages 16 to 21 something positive to do over the summer, as well as help them develop skills to get jobs later in life.

"What it does is give students money in their pockets so they can make the positive decision to purchase the things they want, rather than turn to negative decisions that result in criminal activity such as shoplifting," said Dana Dossett, department director. "The experience also helps them make the connection between having work skills that lead to positive job opportunities and making money."

Little Rock began a version of the program with federal and state money in 2003. Now it budgets city funds to continue it every year.

There's always more demand for the intern positions than there are spots available. About 1,200 people applied for this year's 650 positions. The city has tried to encourage businesses to also participate in employing youths with their own funds.

"As you can see, while we hire 650, to a tune of more than $1 million, we leave more students than that without a job," Dossett said. "We can't do it alone. Those without a job will have idle time. So we need to give them something constructive to do."

Each youth selected will be assigned to one of about 200 participating businesses. Businesses that partner with the city to provide jobs get the benefit of free labor. The students, in return, get paid minimum wage by the city and gain basic job skills and potential connections for future careers.

The city is still accepting applications from businesses to accept interns. Business owners can contact Michael Sanders, program manager, through May 26 at (501) 399-3442 or masanders@littlerock.gov.

"This opportunity helps the city to give youth some constructive activity during the summer out-of-school time; provides the business community an opportunity to give back and help cultivate/prepare the next generation of workers; and also provides an opportunity for youth to explore careers, learn time management and practice money management skills -- all while earning a paycheck," Sanders said.

The city also will contract with at least 15 providers of academic and recreation programs for children ages 6 to 15 this summer.

The Little Rock Board of Directors authorized contracting with each group in an amount up to $20,000 for the eight-week period of June 5 through July 28. The programs will start June 11.

The providers in the central part of the city are Our House and the Thrasher Boys and Girls Club.

ABC Adolescent Center will operate a program in the eastern part of town.

In midtown, five providers will put on programs: Brandon House, the Knowledge Factory, the Mitchell Boys and Girls Club, the Centers for Youth and Families and Arkansas Cradle to Prison Pipeline.

Pulaski County Youth Services and the Penick Boys and Girls Club will put on programs in west-central Little Rock.

In southwest Little Rock, the city will fund five programs put on by Life Skills for Youth, Songbird Multimedia And Performing Arts Foundation, Moody Chapel AME Church, Sipe Ministries and the Whetstone Boys and Girls Club.

The city's Community Programs Department wanted to contract for four other programs but lacked the funding to do so. An ordinance approved Tuesday by the city board authorized contracts with those additional programs if the city can figure out how to fund them.

They include Hearts of Passion Everlasting in the central part of the city, a Bridge 2 Success program in the southwest, the Crenchaw Aviation Training Academy in midtown and a program put on by Tanglewood Day School in the northwest.

Dossett said she thinks her department will have enough money to support those programs by using funds that were saved at the beginning of the year after some programs had a delayed start.

The city board also authorized a $50,000 contract with Junior Achievement of Arkansas to provide support services for the city to operate the Summer Youth Employment Opportunity Program.

Metro on 05/08/2017