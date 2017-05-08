Home / Latest News /
Mayor charged with corruption hosts cruise to pay legal fees
By The Associated Press
PATERSON, N.J. — A New Jersey mayor facing corruption charges has hosted a cruise to raise money for his legal fees.
NorthJersey.com reported that Paterson Mayor Joey Torres charged $150 to $250 per person for a Hudson River harbor cruise Thursday evening.
Torres said about 300 people attended the event. He did not say how much money was raised.
Torres and three city public works officials are charged with conspiring to have city employees work overtime at a warehouse leased by the mayor's family. He has pleaded not guilty.
The mayor said he plans to hold another legal defense fundraiser in July and plans to run for re-election next year.
