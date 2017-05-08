N. Korea grabs 4th American

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea has detained another American who worked at a private university in Pyongyang, taking to four the number of U.S. citizens who are being held by Kim Jong Un's regime.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said Kim Hak Song, an employee of the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, was detained Saturday.

North Korea on Wednesday announced the April 22 detention of an accounting instructor at the same university, Kim Sang Dok, for "acts of hostility aimed to overturn" the country. The news agency didn't say whether the two cases are connected.

"A relevant institution is now conducting detailed investigation into his crimes," the news agency said about Kim Hak Song.

The university said in a statement early today that Kim Hak Song was doing agricultural development work at an experimental farm. The university said it could not comment further because Kim's detention was not related to his work at the university.

In Washington, the State Department said it was aware of the report of the new detention and that "the security of U.S. citizens is one of the department's highest priorities."

Two other American citizens also are being held in North Korea. One is Kim Dong-chul, a man in his early 60s who had left Virginia to live in the Chinese city of Yanji, near the border with North Korea, as head of a trade and hotel services company. Kim Dong-chul, who was born in South Korea but became a U.S. citizen in 1987, was sentenced to 10 years of hard labor last April on charges of spying.

The other is Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student who was detained for trying to steal a propaganda sign from a Pyongyang hotel on New Year's Day 2016 while on a group tour. Warmbier was convicted of subversion in March 2016 and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor. He has not been seen since.

Kim Sang Dok, the former accounting instructor at the Pyongyang university, was arrested at the Pyongyang International Airport, the Korean Central News Agency said. It said he was "intercepted for committing criminal acts" to overthrow the North's government, but didn't elaborate.

The Pyongyang University of Science and Technology is the only private educational institution in North Korea and is funded largely by Christian groups. Suki Kim, a Korean American author who taught at the university for six months and wrote a book about it, described the faculty members holding private prayer meetings and Bible study sessions. All religion is banned in North Korea, a totalitarian state that requires its citizens to worship the three generations of the Kim family that have run the country since the end of World War II.

Washington, Seoul and others often accuse North Korea of using foreign detainees to wrest diplomatic concessions, which in recent years have involved high-profile American missions sent to secure the release of the Americans.

When an American citizen is reported detained, the U.S. works with the Swedish Embassy in the North Korean capital, since the U.S. and the North do not have diplomatic relations. The State Department advises Americans against traveling to North Korea, warning of "the serious risk of arrest and long-term detention under North Korea's system of law enforcement."

North Korea's announcement of the detainments comes as nations fear the isolated nation is preparing another round of nuclear or missile tests. U.S. President Donald Trump has said he isn't ruling out military action against the North, although Trump has also said he would be willing to talk with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un under the right circumstances, calling him a "smart cookie."

North Korea on Friday accused the U.S. and South Korean spy agencies of an unsuccessful assassination attempt on Kim Jong Un. The statement from the Foreign Ministry said a citizen named Kim had been paid $290,000 for himself and his "terrorist accomplices" as part of the plot.

It was not clear whether this Kim was a reference to either of the men recently detained. Kim is the most common surname in Korea, used by about half of all Koreans.

Information for this article was contributed by Kim Tong-hyung of The Associated Press; and by Anna Fifield of The Washington Post.

