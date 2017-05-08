Names and Faces

• Kanye West has apparently deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Both accounts went dark sometime Friday for unknown reasons. A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond to an email asking for comment Saturday. West did not attend the Met Gala on Monday evening. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, was there with her sisters and said her husband was at home. She said he'd been "taking some time off and really loving that." In November, West was admitted to UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles for sleep deprivation and exhaustion, later canceling his Saint Pablo tour. The next month, the rapper made a highly publicized visit to then President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower. He explained the visit in a series of tweets but later deleted them.

• Yo-Yo Ma, the cellist, reunited with his sometime musical collaborator Condoleezza Rice, the pianist who is better known as a Stanford professor and a former secretary of state, at the Kennedy Center Arts Summit on Saturday for a lyrical performance of Schumann's "Fantasiestucke, Op. 73." Rice then sat on a panel with Ma and other luminaries, including Nobel-winning neurobiologist Eric Kandel, astrophysicist Angela Olinto and entrepreneur Paul Stebbins, to discuss "Shared Values and Social Goals in Cultural Disciplines," a panel that emphasized the importance of risk-taking. The panel's moderator, Damian Woetzel, the ballet dancer who leads the Aspen Institute's arts program and produces various dance series, mentioned the moments as a dancer when he wasn't sure, before he went on stage, whether something was really going to work out. He also asked Rice, who first played with Ma when he won the National Medal of Arts -- and who has soloed with the Philadelphia Orchestra -- about her love of Brahms. "Brahms is passionate without being sentimental," Rice responded. "You can see it was a struggle for Brahms to compose. People struggle to perform him. It's like a wrestling match, with Brahms. The struggle is part of the joy of playing Brahms."

A Section on 05/08/2017