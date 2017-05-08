New Orleans split over Confederate statues

NEW ORLEANS -- For Malcolm Suber, the Confederate monuments that dot this Deep South city stand for white supremacy, pure and simple. Instead of just taking them down, Suber, a black activist and organizer, would like to see the city hand out sledgehammers and "let everybody take a whack -- just like the Berlin Wall."

For Frank Stewart Jr., a white New Orleans native, the city government's plan to remove the statues -- an idea championed by New Orleans' white mayor, Mitch Landrieu -- feels like an attempt to erase history.

"I ask you, Mitch, should the Pyramids in Egypt be destroyed since they were built entirely from slave labor?" Stewart wrote in a letter published as a two-page advertisement in The Advocate, a New Orleans newspaper.

Such are the irreconcilable differences in a battle over race and history in New Orleans that demonstrates the Confederacy's power to divide Americans more than 150 years after the end of the Civil War.

"I can't believe this is happening in my city," said Charles Washmon, a contractor who was standing near a statue of Jefferson Davis, the Confederate president, on Thursday. Washmon, who is white, was part of a group of protesters waving Confederate flags, attracting both honks of support and invectives from passing cars all afternoon. Like Stewart, he feared that removing the statues would deprive the city of a crucial layer of its past.

"It's a travesty," Washmon said.

In December 2015, Landrieu, a Democrat who will leave office next year because of term limits, signed an ordinance calling for the removal of four monuments related to the Confederacy and its aftermath. It was six months after Dylann Roof, a white supremacist with a fondness for Confederate symbols, massacred nine black people in a church in Charleston, S.C. One of the monuments, an obelisk honoring a violent uprising in 1874 by white New Orleanians who rejected Reconstruction, was taken down on April 24 by workers wearing flak jackets and scarves to conceal their identities.

The unease has only grown since then. Landrieu has said the city plans to remove the remaining three monuments -- first, the statue of Davis, then those of two Confederate generals, P.G.T. Beauregard and Robert E. Lee -- over the next month or so, though he has not announced exact dates. Last week, the statue of Beauregard was slathered in red paint by vandals. And Confederate sympathizers and fans of the statues have been flocking to the city from as far away as New Mexico and Colorado to protest their removal.

City officials have surrounded the statues with barricades and police guards, but crowds continue to come to the statues. A man who referred to himself only as K.K. walked along a median Tuesday carrying an AK-47, with a Glock handgun on his waist.

Landrieu has said the city is sticking to the plan, though it appears that will not be easy. Removing the remaining statues will require the use of a heavy crane, and the mayor told The Times-Picayune that every crane company in the region had received threats.

For Landrieu, who declined to be interviewed, the trouble also underscores the difficulties he has faced in meeting his goal of bringing racial harmony to New Orleans. The city is 60 percent black and 33 percent white, and it is burdened by severe economic disparities.

His father, Maurice Edwin Landrieu, known as Moon, served as mayor from 1970-78, and he earned the respect of many black residents by opening up the city's contracting jobs to them. The current mayor, who enjoys some of that goodwill, said in a statement in late April that the statues would be moved to a museum "or other facility where they can be put in context," and thus show the world that New Orleans celebrates "diversity, inclusion and tolerance."

The statement also noted that the statues were erected decades after the end of the war and were meant to "demonstrate that there was no sense of guilt for the cause in which the South fought the Civil War."

Among those calling for the statues to remain in place is David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan leader who has run for office several times in Louisiana. He sees the removals as "destroying our heritage" and has called Landrieu "traitorous" and unmanly.

Other statue supporters, like Stewart, say the statues serve as a reminder of society's evolution away from white supremacy and slavery -- proof, he said, that "we have come a long way from our ancestors."

A number of the statue supporters keeping vigil by the Davis monument agreed with that sentiment, adding that they did not believe the Civil War had been fought over slavery. "It really was an economic issue," K.K. said Tuesday.

Still others who defend the statues said they worried that the removals would create a slippery slope.

Suber, a self-described Marxist-Leninist, embraced that idea. The adjunct professor of political science at Southern University was part of a group that persuaded the Orleans Parish School Board to pass a policy in 1992 that prohibited schools from being named for slave owners. George Washington Elementary was renamed for Charles Richard Drew, a prominent black surgeon who died in 1950.

On Thursday, Suber said he would be delighted to see crews remove the statue of Washington by the New Orleans Public Library.

"He was a slave master," Suber said.

A Section on 05/08/2017