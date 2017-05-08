Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 08, 2017, 3:28 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Nonprofit executive mounts bid for U.S. House seat in Arkansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:59 p.m.


LITTLE ROCK — A nonprofit executive is launching a bid to unseat a Republican congressman in northwest Arkansas, targeting the incumbent lawmaker over his vote to repeal and replace major parts of the federal health care law.

Joshua Mahony on Monday said he's running as a Democrat for the 3rd District seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, who's seeking his fifth term in office. Mahony, 36, is president of the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund.

Mahony announced his candidacy days after Womack and the rest of the state's Republican U.S. House delegation voted for the GOP health care bill. Mahony said he would have voted against the legislation.

Republicans hold all of the statewide and federal offices in Arkansas as well as both chambers of the state Legislature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Nonprofit executive mounts bid for U.S. House seat in Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online