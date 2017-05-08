Nonprofit executive mounts bid for U.S. House seat in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — A nonprofit executive is launching a bid to unseat a Republican congressman in northwest Arkansas, targeting the incumbent lawmaker over his vote to repeal and replace major parts of the federal health care law.

Joshua Mahony on Monday said he's running as a Democrat for the 3rd District seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, who's seeking his fifth term in office. Mahony, 36, is president of the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund.

Mahony announced his candidacy days after Womack and the rest of the state's Republican U.S. House delegation voted for the GOP health care bill. Mahony said he would have voted against the legislation.

Republicans hold all of the statewide and federal offices in Arkansas as well as both chambers of the state Legislature.