Afghan's dispute Pakistan's claim

QUETTA, Pakistan -- Pakistan said Sunday that its forces killed at least 50 Afghan troops and destroyed five checkpoints in clashes along the disputed border two days earlier, while Afghanistan dismissed the account, saying only two border police and a civilian were killed.

The two armies traded fire Friday around the Chaman border crossing, which has been closed by Pakistan, stranding people on both sides. The clashes, which ended after a few hours when local commanders contacted each other via an emergency hotline, marked a dangerous escalation between the two U.S. allies.

Pakistani Maj. Gen. Nadeem Ahmad told reporters at the crossing that two Pakistani soldiers were killed in Friday's fighting and another nine were wounded. He said around 100 Afghan troops were wounded.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said that account was "completely baseless." He said two Afghan border police were killed in Spin Boldak, on the Afghan side of the border, and another 11 were wounded. An Afghan government statement issued Sunday accused Pakistan of "unprovoked firing" Friday and Saturday.

Danish said a woman was killed and 30 other civilians were wounded in the attacks, which forced several residents of the area to flee their homes.

ISIS raid on base kills 2 Iraqi troops

KIRKUK, Iraq -- Islamic State militants attacked a base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Sunday, killing two soldiers before U.S.-led forces launched a wave of airstrikes to repel the assault, officials said.

Maj. Gen. Hiwa Rash told The Associated Press that two attackers blew themselves up at the entrance to the base and another three were killed in a shootout with Kurdish forces, known as the Peshmerga.

The Islamic State extremist group claimed the attack.

Col. John Dorrian, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition, said coalition troops are not permanently stationed at the base but were in the area when the attack occurred.

"Airstrikes were called in to help defeat the IS attack," he said, using an acronym for the Islamic State. "A number of aircraft responded and decimated the enemy."

Farther north, Iraqi forces on Sunday afternoon pushed into the northwestern edge of Mosul, one of the Islamic State's last remaining strongholds, according to Iraqi Col. Falah al-Wabdan. Wabdan said Iraq's rapid-response units -- specialized forces who fall under the Interior Ministry -- led the advance.

Syrian forces take village from rebels

BEIRUT -- Syrian government forces seized a village from rebels on the edge of a large cease-fire zone in the northwest as warplanes targeted opposition positions farther inside the area, activists said Sunday.

A Syrian media activist who goes by the name Obeida Hamawi said the government pushed opposition fighters out of the village of Zalaqiyat, in Hama province, on Saturday, after days of fighting that killed at least 14 rebels.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran agreed on Friday to enforce a cease-fire between government and opposition forces in four areas in Syria, including one that extends into northern Hama province, where Zalaqiyat lies. It is not clear if the agreement encompasses the village. Russia says it will publish maps by June 4.

The agreement is the latest attempt to reduce the fighting in Syria, where a multi-sided war has killed some 400,000 people and displaced nearly half of the country's population since 2011.

Zalaqiyat is of little strategic value save for its hilltop, according to Hama native Ahmad al-Ahmad, but it was the first point seized by rebels in a Hama offensive launched in March.

3rd S. Sudan county at risk of famine

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Famine is at risk of spreading to a third county in South Sudan in the absence of food aid, a new report from a U.S.-backed monitoring group says, with the United Nations warning on Sunday that hundreds of thousands of children could die without assistance.

The report from the Famine Early Warning Systems Network says starvation is likely to occur in Koch county in the absence of humanitarian aid.

In February, the U.N. and South Sudan's government officially declared a famine in Leer and Mayendit counties, with a million people said to be at risk.

The new report says famine is likely to spread further during the months of July to September, the lean season for South Sudan's farmers.

And without the presence of humanitarian aid groups, even more parts of the country would be at risk of famine, including the southern Yei region and the eastern Jonglei area, the report says.

The U.N. and others say the famine is man-made, a result of a three-year civil war that has turned the country into one of the world's largest humanitarian crises. The fighting has blocked aid in some regions, and the government has been accused by aid groups of restricting access. Officials deny it.

