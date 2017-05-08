Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 08, 2017, 12:16 p.m.

Police: 8-month-old girl missing after being taken from grandmother in Arkansas

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.

PHOTO BY PINE BLUFF POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police say 8-month-old Lauren Stokes (left) was taken by her biological mother Antionette Durham (right) from Pine Bluff Saturday night.

An 8-month-old girl is missing after a family member without custody rights took her from her grandmother in Pine Bluff on Saturday night, according to a news release.

Chynethia Davis, 31, was picking up her granddaughter, 8-month-old Lauren Stokes, from the girl’s great-grandmother’s house in the 1900 block of West 16th Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday when the girl was taken, a Pine Bluff Police Department report said.

Police were told that Lauren’s biological mother, Antionette Durham, 15, “came out of some bushes and grabbed Lauren out of the car.”

After taking the girl, the mother ran to a black car, which then headed north on Cypress Street, the release said.

Police said Davis, the girl's paternal grandmother, has court-ordered custody of the 8-month-old and that Durham has been ordered to have no contact with the child.

