Police: $800 stolen from safe; burglar 'ripped away' office wall at Little Rock store

About $800 was stolen from a safe that was “pried or sawed open from the top” at a Little Rock Dollar Tree late last week, police said.

The store manager at the 2602 Cantrell Road location told officers that he arrived Friday morning to find that the business’s front door had been shattered.

The burglary reportedly happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

When they arrived, police observed that the drawers to the cash registers were taken out and the wall to the manager’s office was “ripped away,” according to authorities.

Police noted that items were scattered all over the floor.

A physical description of the burglar was not immediately available. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.