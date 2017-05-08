Motorcyclist killed in Little Rock wreck, state police say

A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Little Rock, state police said.

Derek Lamont McClina, 37, of North Little Rock was driving his 2015 Kawasaki motorcycle east on I-630 around 12:30 a.m. went he left the road and drove into the center wall, hitting a support column at the Cumberland Street overpass, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

McClina was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County coroner, authorities said.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the wreck. No one else was reported injured in the crash.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

There have been 163 deaths on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.