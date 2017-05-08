Police chief: 2 men wounded in shootout in Arkansas

BLYTHEVILLE — Authorities say two people were injured in a shootout in Blytheville on Sunday.

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said the men apparently shot each other during an argument in the Lilly Street area of Blytheville. Authorities say one man was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot in the buttocks.

The men were both taken to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Thompson says both men have criminal histories with Blytheville police. Their names have not been released, and police have not said whether any arrests will be made.