Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 08, 2017, 12:21 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police chief: 2 men wounded in shootout in Arkansas

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:30 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


BLYTHEVILLE — Authorities say two people were injured in a shootout in Blytheville on Sunday.

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said the men apparently shot each other during an argument in the Lilly Street area of Blytheville. Authorities say one man was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot in the buttocks.

The men were both taken to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Thompson says both men have criminal histories with Blytheville police. Their names have not been released, and police have not said whether any arrests will be made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police chief: 2 men wounded in shootout in Arkansas

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online