State police: Youth dies weeks after Pulaski County wreck on I-40

A minor died Sunday after an April wreck in which the driver of a Chevrolet lost control of the vehicle and hit a bridge support column, according to a report.

The 2005 Chevrolet was headed east on I-40 near the Morgan-Maumelle exit in Pulaski County around 10 p.m. on April 17 when the driver lost control, drove off the interstate and hit a bridge support column, Arkansas State Police report said.

The driver, who is also a minor, and the passenger were hurt in the April 17 wreck, police said. The passenger succumbed to the injuries Sunday.

Conditions were listed as rainy and wet at the time of the crash.

There have been at least 165 deaths from wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.