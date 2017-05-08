Little Rock police respond to at least 7 reported crimes involving shots fired in 4 days

The Little Rock Police Department has responded to at least seven reported crimes involving shots fired in the city since Friday, records show.

Three of the instances resulted in victims struck by gunfire, including one fatally, according to police accounts released Monday.

On Monday morning, a woman was found shot dead outside a home in the 2500 block of Arch Street, marking the 22nd homicide in Arkansas’ capital city this year.

That figure is more than double the amount of killings reported at the same point in 2016.

Forty-two killings were recorded by the end of last year.

Little Rock is on pace for more than 61 homicides by the end of 2017, the most since 1993, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Calls were made Friday to Little Rock police regarding shots fired on South Maple Street, East 24th Street and Apple Cove.

In one report from that day, a 13-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to both legs while in a Little Rock house on Apple Cove, police said.

Her injuries were described as non life-threatening.

Around the same time Friday night, officers responded to a disturbance at 2608 S. Maple St., the listed address for Asher One Stop.

Police say someone started shooting at a red pickup that had been in the parking lot, at which point another person inside the pickup returned fire.

Three vehicles were grazed in the gunfire — one on the rear bumper on the driver’s side, the second on the passenger’s side door and another on the passenger’s side door.

Officers noted that “several bystanders” were in the parking lot at the time.

No injuries were reported in that exchange of gunfire.

A third report of shots fired was made around 4 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East 24th Street in which a witness reported hearing three gunshots from an office building across the street.

That witness, a 58-year-old man, said he later saw someone run between two houses and get into the passenger’s side of a light green Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle then traveled westbound on East 24th Street, the report states.

Another vehicle, an eastbound red Nissan, stopped on the street at the Interstate 30 frontage road.

Six or seven additional shots were heard at that location, officers noted. No one was reported hurt in the gunfire.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a Little Rock convenience store clerk fired a pistol at three men after they attempted to rob him outside the DoubleBee's Exxon at 7700 Scott Hamilton Drive. No injuries were reported.

On Sunday, officers were called around 12:43 p.m. to shots fired on Clifton Drive, where they found 44-year-old Marlon Williams Sr. suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper right leg near his groin.

Williams' injuries were described in the report as serious. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

Around 9:10 p.m. that day, a 22-year-old man was shot at after a fight in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at 5103 Asher Ave. He was taken by private car to a local hospital. It was not immediately clear if an injury to his lower back was from a gunshot.

Another teen at the scene was struck in the head with a handgun, police said.

No arrests had been made as of the time of each of the seven reports.