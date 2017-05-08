Police: Robbery victim punched in head at Little Rock apartment complex

A 20-year-old man was punched in the head during a Little Rock robbery Sunday night, police said.

The victim’s phone had been stolen while he was at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Tudor Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, the report said.

He told police said he was at Fair Oak Apartments' parking lot when a stranger walked up to him, and they began to have a conversation. While they were talking, the man punched him in the head and stole his black iPhone 6s Plus, valued at $600, the report said. The victim did not know where the robber went after he took his phone, according to the report.

When police found the victim, he was throwing up and had a cut on his forehead, the report said. Police said the 20-year-old refused medical treatment.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.