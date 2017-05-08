Police: Little Rock man suspect in shooting that left roommate in serious condition

Police: Roommate suspect in shooting

A Little Rock man is a suspect in the shooting of his 44-year-old roommate Sunday, according to a police report.

Officers were called at 12:43 p.m. to 5 Clifton Drive, where they found Marlon Williams Sr. in the back room of his residence bleeding heavily, according to the report.

Williams had been shot in the upper right leg near his groin. He told police that he was about to pass out from the blood loss, authorities said.

Police put a tourniquet on the wound, and emergency medical personnel took him to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, the report said.

Officer Steve Moore, a police spokesman, said the shooting left Williams in serious condition.

Authorities listed 39-year-old Stewart Townsend, who lives at the Clifton Drive address, as a suspect in the shooting. Moore said police had not arrested him as of Sunday afternoon.

The victim's son, Marlon Williams Jr., 23, of Little Rock told police that he was with Townsend when the man "started to drive crazy," according to the report. Townsend drove Williams Jr. to Clifton Drive, where they got into an argument, the report says.

According to the report, Townsend pulled a gun from his pocket and pointed it at Williams Jr.

Williams Sr. got between the two, and Townsend then pointed the gun at the father, the report said.

According to the report, Townsend fired twice after Williams Sr. pushed the gun down and away.

Townsend then fled in a white Buick, according to the report.

Police found two shell casings in the street outside the Clifton Drive residence.

Metro on 05/08/2017