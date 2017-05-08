Robbed of shoes, iPhone while waiting outside Little Rock skating rink, teen tells police

An armed robber stole shoes and an iPhone from a teenager who was waiting for his ride outside a Little Rock family fun center Saturday night, authorities said.

A 17-year-old approached officers at the Extra Stop gas station at 6500 Mabelvale Cut Off Road and told them he had just been robbed down the street at the Skateworld Family Fun Center around 11:30 p.m, according to a police report.

The teen said he was waiting for his ride outside the center, 6512 Mabelvale Cut Off Road, when two people approached him. One of them pulled a handgun partially out of his waistband and demanded the teen's cellphone and shoes, the report said.

The teen handed over his gold iPhone and his Jordan Retro sneakers before the two robbers backed away and headed toward Chicot Road, the teen said.

Police were reportedly unable to find anyone in the area who matched the description of the pair given by the teen.