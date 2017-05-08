Rawleigh Williams says he will leave football

— Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams announced Monday he will retire from football after suffering a second neurological injury in 18 months.

Williams, who led the SEC in rushing yards last regular season, wrote in an essay published to the Razorbacks' website that "I'm moving on to the next chapter in my life," though he did not indicate what he had in mind.

The decision comes nine days after Williams was carted off the field during the Razorbacks' final practice of the spring. Williams was injured on a non-tackling outside zone run early in the workout after ordinary "thud" contact with defensive end McTelvin "Sosa" Agim.

"I’ve seen the replay," Williams wrote. "I saw a normal hit. That scared me. It shows me it doesn’t take a big hit at this point. Any little thing can trigger it. I also saw the reaction of my mom and my sister. That broke my heart. I can’t do this anymore. I want to be able to walk."

The injury was described as a stinger - or pinched nerve - but raised fears Williams may no longer be able to play because of his past neck injury. Williams was first injured when his head was twisted around on a face mask penalty against Auburn's Kris Frost on Oct. 24, 2015.

He lost feeling in his extremities for a while that day at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, though he regained sensations while in an ambulance on his way to Physicians Specialty Hospital.

Dr. James Blankenship replaced a ruptured disc high in Williams' neck and fused it in place.

Williams did not go through contact work last spring, but he rebounded in a big way last season, leading the SEC in the regular season with 1,360 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns and seven 100-yard games.

"It’s tough to not be able to play football anymore because I’ve been playing since I was four years old," Williams wrote. "It wasn’t something I wanted to do or planned on having to do so early. I’ve prayed, listened to my doctors, my parents and my gut.

"It still doesn’t seem real yet, but I really don’t have a choice. I’ve dodged the bullet twice. I realize that at the end of the day I want to live a normal life and be around my family."

Williams was the Razorbacks' No. 1 back throughout the spring. His departure leaves sophomore Devwah Whaley as Arkansas' most experienced tailback.

“Rawleigh is a guy that every team in college football wishes they could have on their team," Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen said. "He's hardworking, unselfish, determined and an all-around great teammate. When your best player is also the one who treats others with respect, is the hardest working, and one of the best in the classroom, you know that guy is special. That will be Rawleigh’s lasting legacy with this program."

Williams originally committed to Ole Miss prior to his junior year at Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas, but flipped to Arkansas prior to his senior season. He finishes his college career with 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns on 301 carries. He also had a receiving touchdown and passing touchdown, and was a three-time SEC offensive player of the week.

"He is a guy in the locker room who everyone loves, always seems to be in a good mood, works extremely hard and is the same guy every day," Arkansas center Frank Ragnow said. "He does everything the right way and that is why it breaks my heart that this happened to him. It is because of all of these traits I know he is going to thrive off the field as well."

Williams will be able to stay on scholarship and finish his degree at Arkansas if he chooses to do so, but would not count toward the team's 85-man roster limit.

"This next chapter in Rawleigh’s life will be filled with unlimited success in any career path or anyway of life he chooses," Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said in a statement. "As a head coach I couldn’t be more excited to begin the next chapter with him and be there for him.”