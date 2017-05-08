Recruits react to Rawleigh Williams' decision to give up football

Arkansas recruits reacted with sadness and admiration after hearing running back Rawleigh Williams' decision to give up football after suffering a second neck injury in 18 months.

Earle quarterback Gerry Bohanon:

“I admire and respect his decision. That was the wisest thing he could have ever done. The game of football is our joy and happiness, but it must end someday for everyone and it was his time. There's a life after football so you must always keep that in the back of your mind because no one knows when it could be your last play of football. I'm sure this was the hardest decision he’s ever made, but God does everything for a reason and his story will forever be remembered because he was an awesome football player.”

Arkansas linebacker commit Bumper Pool of Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy:

“That is tough news for any football player, especially one as talented as Rawleigh, I hate to hear the news for him, but absolutely respect his decision and wish him the best.”

Arkansas cornerback commit Byron Hanspard of DeSoto, Texas:

“It's a very unfortunate decision he had to make, but he has to continue to walk in his purpose. This is the time his faith needs to kick in a realize God is in control and he knows what is best for him. Jeremiah 27:11.”

Razorback tight end commit Luke Ford of Carterville, Illinois:

“It's a sad and unfortunate situation for him. Football is a brutal sport and is quite taxing on the body. But If his family, doctors and himself feel that this is the best option for him, then I think the decision he made is the right one.”

Arkansas running back signee Chase Hayden of Collierville (Tenn.) St. George's Independent School:

"It's really sad to hear especially because I could tell he was a great person just from my few interactions with him. God also has a plan and knows what is best for each in everyone us, so I wish Rawleigh the best in the next chapter of his life."