States await ruling on wolf protections

MINNEAPOLIS — Gray wolves in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan are at risk of again finding themselves in hunters’ cross hairs, if federal protections are removed for the predators.

A ruling is expected soon from an appeals court that recently lifted protections for wolves in Wyoming.

Gray wolves were once hunted to the brink of extinction in most of the country, but they recovered under Endangered Species Act protections and reintroduction programs.

They now number over 5,500 in the lower 48 states, including nearly 3,800 in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has repeatedly tried to remove wolves in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan from the endangered species list, but courts have stymied those efforts.

Now, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is considering the issue.

The same appeals court in March took wolves off the list in Wyoming.

Lawyers on both sides said the Wyoming decision doesn’t necessarily foreshadow how the court will rule next.

Ralph Henry, litigation director for The Humane Society of the United States, stressed the differences.

The Wyoming case hinged on whether that state’s management plan provided adequate protections, he said.

The Great Lakes case focused on the process the U.S. government used for taking the three states’ wolves off the list when the animals haven’t spread enough to repopulate other states in their former range, he said.

Whether Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan could hold wolf seasons this fall would depend in part on how soon the court rules.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources can’t make plans unless it’s certain that wolves will be coming off the list, said Dan Stark, the agency’s large carnivore specialist.