Style: Where’s the beef? Not just at burger joints
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
It’s a pretty good bet you know where to go when a craving for a good burger strikes, Sean Clancy writes in Tuesday’s Style section.
But what about restaurants that don’t specialize in burgers? Can you find a good one at a sushi place, for instance? With this question in mind, we sought out a few spots in central Arkansas to see if it’s worth tackling a burger from a place better known for barbecue or Mediterranean food or anything other than a beef patty on a bun.
