Police: Arkansas man flees traffic stop, arrested after struggle with officers; guns, drugs found

An Arkansas man who fled a traffic stop and then resisted arrest was taken into custody Sunday night, police said.

Police officers attempted to stop a red Ford Mustang after they saw it driving quickly and in the wrong lane shortly before 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Ash Street, but the car continued to drive about four blocks, according to a release from the Texarkana Police Department.

The driver, LeRoydrick Rashad Dickerson, 27, of Texarkana, parked the car in a lot in the 3300 block of State Line Avenue, then started to walk away from the car and officers, the release said.

Texarkana police said they told Dickerson to stop but he ignored them and “reached into his waist band as though he was trying to retrieve something.”

Officers caught up with the man and tried to restrain him or handcuff him, but he jerked away several times, all the while reaching toward his waist, authorities said. Police put the man “on the ground” and “used defensive tactics” in order to handcuff him, according to the release.

After searching Dickerson and his vehicle, police found two loaded pistols, a large sum of money, a digital scale and two bags of marijuana, the release said.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, fleeing, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, possession of firearms by certain persons and resisting arrest, according to police.

Dickerson served three years in prison after he was convicted of theft of a firearm, authorities said. He is currently on probation.

The Texarkana Police Department said it asked the FBI to review the case “due to the fact that narcotics and firearms are involved.”

Dickerson is being held in the Miller County jail.