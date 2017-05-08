Home / Latest News /
Weather damage assessment of Arkansas roadways begins
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:39 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department says officials are in the process of assessing damage to roadways caused by recent severe storms.
Department spokesman Danny Straessle said the most significant road damage is on Arkansas 304 about 3 miles east of Pocahontas in Randolph County in northeast Arkansas.
Straessle said work has begun on several roadways to repair storm damage, but the cost of repairs has not yet been determined.
Parts of Randolph County have been dealing with significant flooding due to recent severe storms that also brought tornadoes to the state. Nine deaths in Arkansas have been linked to the storms and flooding.
A report released by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture puts preliminary crop flood damage at $64.5 million.
