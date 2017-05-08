Home / Latest News /
Woman strikes teen with handgun, shoots at man outside Little Rock gas station, police say
By Emma Pettit
Two people told police that a woman struck one of them in the head with a handgun and fired shots at the other at a Little Rock gas station Sunday night, authorities said.
Officers arrived at UAMS Medical Center and spoke with a 17-year-old who said he was at the Shell gas station at 5103 Asher Ave. around 9:10 p.m., according to a police report.
The teen told police a woman had struck him in the head with a handgun. He had an abrasion above his left eye, police noted.
The 17-year-old told authorities that the woman also shot at a 22-year-old before both of the victims were taken in a private car to the hospital.
Police also spoke with the 22-year-old, who said the woman shot at him after he was involved in a fight in the parking lot of the gas station.
He sustained an injury to his lower back, though it was not clear if that injury was from a gunshot, police said.
The woman identified by police as a suspect has not been arrested as of noon Monday, according to online records.
