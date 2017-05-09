Mother-son pair wanted for questioning in man's death seen in Arkansas, sheriff says

A mother and her adult son wanted for questioning in an Oklahoma man's death may be in Arkansas, according to out-of-state authorities.

Cherokee County, Kan., Sheriff David Groves said that his office had information that Diana Bohlander, 55, and her son, Ty Bohlander, 21, were in Arkansas on Sunday afternoon.

Groves said a tipster in central Arkansas told the office that Diana Bohlander had “approached him in a truck stop parking lot and asked for money” Sunday.

The sheriff’s office wants to locate the Bohlanders because officials believe the two might have had contact with 64-year-old James McFarland before his death, according to a news release.

McFarland was found dead April 30 in Cherokee County, a news release said. Cherokee County authorities said they think McFarland knew the Bohlanders and spoke with them before he died.

The Bohlanders are homeless and have been to shelters, campgrounds and hotels in the Tulsa area, according to the release.

Diana Bohlander is described as a white woman who reportedly stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Ty Bohlander is described as a white man who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds, the release said. Both mother and son have blue eyes, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said the two are probably in a green 1994 Chevrolet Camaro with Oklahoma license plates. The car has a large Punisher decal in the back window, according to the release.

Authorities said the investigation into McFarland’s death is ongoing.