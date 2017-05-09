70 chicks stolen, then returned to farm, owner says

HOPKINTON, R.I. — A flock of 70 chicks has safely returned to roost at a Rhode Island farm.

WLNE-TV reported that $300 worth of chicks and equipment needed to care for them was stolen from Simplicity Farms in Hopkinton.

Owner Lynn Rubin had called the police and shared information about the theft on Facebook. Rubin said many local residents shared the Facebook post.

She said people "were just offended as I was" that someone would steal the birds.

Rubin said one resident tipped off police after hearing a young man was keeping chicks in his garage.

An officer returned to the farm Sunday night with a patrol car full of chirping chickens.

Rubin said the officer "had never solved a crime quite like this before."