Chicago police warn of gangs, weapons

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a bulletin Monday warning its officers about gangs armed with high-powered weapons after three people were shot to death over the weekend — including two attending a memorial for the earlier victim.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the three people who were killed in the shootings Sunday were all members of the same street gang.

A shooting early in the day left one man dead, and the two others were killed and eight people wounded when more than two dozen shots were fired as they attended a makeshift memorial for him about 12 hours later. Police suspect they were all shot by members of a rival street gang in the same neighborhood on Chicago’s southwest side.

Given the possibility that the gang war has not played itself out, the department has saturated the area with officers and tactical teams, Guglielmi said. It also has issued a warning about gunmen with weapons powerful enough to pierce bullet-resistant vests.

Suspect arrested in 9 Phoenix killings

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Monday in a string of serial killings that terrified a Phoenix neighborhood last year, in a windup to a case that involved nine deaths and a dozen separate shootings.

Aaron Juan Saucedo, 23, faces 26 felony counts of homicide, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting, said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

Most of the killings by a gunman dubbed the Serial Street Shooter took place in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood between August 2015 and July 2016.

The investigation into the serial killings had focused on what authorities said were seven fatal shootings. But police on Monday said they had tied Saucedo to nine killings — eight random victims and one man whom he knew.

The shooter stalked his victims after dark, police have said, selecting people who were either outside their homes or sitting in cars before opening fire with a handgun.

Teen killed by police left suicide note

SAN DIEGO — A 15-year-old boy left a suicide note before he was killed by officers after pointing a BB gun at them in the dark in a high school parking lot, police said Monday.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Ahearn said police found the note on the Torrey Pines High School student who lived with his family in the affluent neighborhood near the coast. The suicide note, found in the teen’s jacket, indicated he planned to call police so he would be shot and killed.

Police say the boy called 911 at 3:27 a.m. Saturday to ask officers to check on the welfare of an unarmed boy in front of the school. The caller stated that the juvenile had no weapon.

When two officers arrived, they spotted a youth in the front parking lot. As they got out of their patrol cars, he pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer, police said.

The officers drew their guns and repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapon. But instead, he began to walk toward an officer, ignoring the orders, police said.

The department said in a statement that both officers feared for their safety and fired, hitting the teen several times. They performed first aid and called paramedics. The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Ex-Chandra Levy-case convict deported

WASHINGTON — A Salvadoran national whose conviction in the slaying of missing intern Chandra Levy was overturned has been deported.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Monday that 35-year-old Ingmar Guandique was flown Friday to San Salvador and transferred to authorities there.

Officials said Guandique has been in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since June. The news release issued Monday described Guandique as “a documented MS-13 gang member.” President Donald Trump has frequently offered the MS-13 street gang as a rationale for his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

A jury convicted Guandique of murder in 2010 for the death of Levy, whose disappearance drew national attention after she was romantically linked to former congressman Gary Condit.

But Guandique’s conviction was overturned after a jailhouse informant’s testimony came under scrutiny. A judge in 2015 granted Guandique a new trial. In 2016, prosecutors announced that they would no longer seek to retry Guandique, clearing the way for his deportation to his Central American homeland.

A Section on 05/09/2017