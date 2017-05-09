Arkansas student arrested after shooting threat found on school's bathroom wall, police say

A Newport High School student was arrested Tuesday after school officials found a shooting threat written on a bathroom wall at the school, police said.

Newport Police Department Detective Shannon Webb said the school found the writing Monday afternoon. It said that a shooting would happen Tuesday, so the school asked for an increased police presence at the school that day, Webb said.

School officials asked for police assistance Tuesday morning after finding the student who they believed to be the culprit, Webb said.

The student, who is a minor, was questioned by Newport police, arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail, police said. Authorities said the student was later transferred to a juvenile detention facility.

Webb said he didn't know what charges had been filed against the student, but the student has a Wednesday court date.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.