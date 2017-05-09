Home /
Arkansas kayaker drowns in Little Red River, sheriff says
This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.
Authorities have found the body of a kayaker from Arkansas who drowned in the Little Red River, police said.
Lendon Brewer, 54, of Scott went out in a kayak from the John F. Kennedy Park Campground near Heber Springs around 6 p.m. Friday, the Cleburne County sheriff's office said in a news release Tuesday. When he did not return by 9 p.m., deputies began searching.
Rescue crews from various agencies searched for Brewer and found his body “a short time later,” according to the release.
The Cleburne County sheriff’s office said that although Brewer’s death is under investigation, it is believed to have been an accident.
The death is the first drowning in 2017 in Cleburne County, the release said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas kayaker drowns in Little Red River, sheriff says
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.