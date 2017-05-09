Arkansas kayaker drowns in Little Red River, sheriff says

Authorities have found the body of a kayaker from Arkansas who drowned in the Little Red River, police said.

Lendon Brewer, 54, of Scott went out in a kayak from the John F. Kennedy Park Campground near Heber Springs around 6 p.m. Friday, the Cleburne County sheriff's office said in a news release Tuesday. When he did not return by 9 p.m., deputies began searching.

Rescue crews from various agencies searched for Brewer and found his body “a short time later,” according to the release.

The Cleburne County sheriff’s office said that although Brewer’s death is under investigation, it is believed to have been an accident.

The death is the first drowning in 2017 in Cleburne County, the release said.