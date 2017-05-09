Arkansas school bus driver accused of raping teenage girl, authorities say

A bus driver for a Northwest Arkansas school district is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on a school bus, authorities say.

Joshua Edward Bell, 26, of Rogers was arrested Monday on two counts of rape related to accusations dating back to the spring of 2016, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A spokesman for the Bentonville School District, for which the driver works, told the newspaper that he was “immediately suspended.”

Bell’s arrest came after an anonymous call to a hotline number related to possible sexual assault involving a teenage girl, the Benton County sheriff’s office said.

Bell remained at the Benton County jail as of Tuesday afternoon without bond, records show. His arraignment is set for June 19 in Benton County Circuit Court.