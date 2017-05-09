Arkansas woman wins round in ‘Jeopardy!’ Teachers Tournament

An Arkansas teacher has won a round of the Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament.

Mary Parker, a high school French and English teacher from Rogers, earned $26,650 in an episode that aired Tuesday, beating two other educators.

Host Alex Trebek said Jeopardy! is “highlighting America’s teachers” through this series of episodes.

Parker was ahead of Eduardo Sevilla of Virginia and Sara Holub of Wisconsin throughout much of the game. She answered the first question of the game correctly but lost the lead to Holub once or twice.

During the last half of the game, Parker had nearly double everyone else’s money, and her lead over the other contestants only grew. Before the final question, she had $22,200. She answered correctly and was awarded an additional $4,450, winning the game.

Parker will advance to the next round, which airs next week.

Fellow Arkansan Cody Vest will also compete in the tournament, Arkansas Online previously reported. Both Parker and Vest will receive $2,500 grants for classroom projects for their participation.

Parker said she plans to use the grant money to buy Quiz Bowl buzzers for her students.

In Little Rock, Jeopardy! comes on at 11 a.m. each weekday on KATV.