Bielema behind Rawleigh Williams: ‘He’s got his health’

PINE BLUFF -- Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said he wanted get a smile on the face of Rawleigh Williams last week after the Razorbacks' All-SEC tailback told Bielema that his college football career was over.

"I said, 'Hey, how many guys can retire as the leading rusher of the SEC?' " Bielema said to Williams, who had 1,326 yards to lead the SEC in rushing yards during the regular season. "He chuckled and laughed."

Arkansas football fans found about Williams' decision on Monday, four months after he rushed for 1,360 yards with 12 touchdowns on 245 carries.

Williams announced in a news release he was ending his football career at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville after suffering a second neurological injury in 18 months.

Williams, who injured his neck against Auburn in Oct. 24, 2015, and underwent surgery, returned to the Razorbacks last season.

But after a second neurological event early in Arkansas' Red-White practice April 29 in Fayetteville, Williams told Bielema last week that he was planning on not playing anymore.

Williams visited Bielema's office Monday to tell him about his farewell letter titled "Next Chapter" that he was going to release on the Razorbacks' athletics website.

"It's not a negative. It's a very positive thing," Bielema said Monday night before meeting with the Pine Bluff Razorback Club at the Pine Bluff Country Club. "He's got his health. The doctors are in touch with him as far as if there's going to be any more procedures. He's got full use of everything.

"I pointed out him [to Williams] that you've done some really good things. That meant something."

Bielema said he's learned perseverance and resiliency through Williams.

"You take away something that's been in his life since the age of 4, but he's handled it with maturity, with a conviction and with the faith that he has, " Bielema said. "We can all learn a lot."

Williams will be on a medical scholarship, where he will receive the same benefits as a regular scholarship athlete. He is on track to receive his bachelor's degree in finance, then enter graduate school at Arkansas.

Bielema told Williams on April 29 that if he weren't able to continue playing, he would have a job in the football program. The coach said Monday that Williams doesn't have a specific role yet, calling it a work in progress, but said Williams will help out on the field with the running backs and off the field with the recruiting department.

The Razorbacks' leading returner at running back with the departure of Williams is sophomore Devwah Whaley (602 yards, 3 touchdowns).

Bielema is used to seeing his top rushers leave prematurely in recent years, Arkansas lost Alex Collins, a junior, to the NFL after the 2015 season, but Williams' situation is different.

"During my career, as you lose one, even though it's tough to swallow or tough to take, there's usually one to step up," Bielema said. "Rawleigh said, 'Everybody was concerned when we lost J-Will [Jonathan Williams] and Alex, but I was able to step into that role. I know everybody's concerned because I'm leaving that role.'

"But he's very confident in the guys we've got coming back."

