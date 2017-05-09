Daryl Macon coming back for senior season

— Arkansas guard Daryl Macon is returning for his senior season, he announced in an open letter Tuesday.

Macon joined fellow guard Jaylen Barford, who announced his decision earlier in the afternoon, in opting to return to school after both entered the NBA Draft without hiring agents April 14. Macon, a Little Rock native, was the Razorbacks’ second-leading scorer last season, averaging 13.4 points per game.

“I just couldn’t let it go, I had to come back for one more year," Macon wrote. "I have the same feeling right now as I did when I first signed with Arkansas. It’s the greatest feeling in the world knowing I’m coming back to be a Razorback for another year.

"Sometimes it’s hard to see it right now, but getting a degree would mean a lot to me in the future. I know my mom would be so proud to see me walk across that stage and that means more to me than anything."

Neither Macon or Barford were on any draft boards or invited to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this week, but the decision to enter the draft allowed them to receive feedback, a route Moses Kingsley also took advantage of a year ago.

Macon was a key cog in the Razorbacks’ 26-10 season in his first year with the program. He and Barford’s return means Arkansas is set to have 6 seniors on next year’s roster, a wealth of experience for a team coming off a third-place finish in the SEC, a runner-up showing in the SEC Tournament and going to the wire with eventual national champion North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“We were so close this year to going to the Sweet 16 and knocking off the No. 1 team in the country," Macon wrote. "That North Carolina game still hurts. It stings to know how close we were and then have it all taken away. But that hurt has turned into motivation."

Macon was Arkansas’ most efficient rotation guard, with a sizzling 62.6 true shooting percentage, which takes into account 2-point baskets, 3-pointers and free throws. He shot 38.7 percent from 3-point range and 86.6 percent from the line, including numerous late-game makes in pressure situations. He also averaged 2.6 rebounds, a team-best 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals.

"I want to be remembered as one of the best and most exciting players to ever put on a Razorback uniform," Macon wrote. "I get chills thinking about running out into Bud Walton Arena next year and playing in front of the best fans in America.

"I’m a man of my word. When I was in junior college, I told people we were going to get back to the NCAA Tournament and we did. Now it’s time to take this program to another level."

Barford and Macon’s decision to return means all 13 scholarships for next season’s roster are filled. Former New Mexico point guard Jalen Harris claimed the last spot when he made the decision to transfer in late April. He will redshirt next year while sitting out per transfer rules before having 3 years of eligibility remaining.