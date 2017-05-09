Blackmail of Flynn a risk, ex-AG warned

WASHINGTON -- Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress on Monday that she warned President Donald Trump's White House in January that new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians because he apparently had lied to his bosses about his contacts with Moscow's ambassador in Washington.

The testimony from Yates, an Obama administration holdover fired soon after for her refusal to defend the Trump administration's travel ban, marked her first public comments about the concerns she raised and filled in details about the chain of events that led to Flynn's ouster.

Her testimony, coupled with the revelation hours earlier that former President Barack Obama had warned Trump shortly after the November election against hiring Flynn, made clear that alarms about Flynn had reached the highest levels of the U.S. government months before.

Yates, appearing before a Senate panel investigating Russian interference in the election, described discussions with White House Counsel Don McGahn in which she warned that Flynn apparently had misled Trump's administration about his communications with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador.

The subcommittee meeting Monday is one of multiple congressional probes into any Russia interference, along with House and Senate intelligence panels. All the committees are led by Republicans.

White House officials had insisted that Flynn had not discussed U.S.-imposed sanctions with Kislyak during the presidential transition period, but asked Flynn to resign after news reports indicated he had lied about the nature of the calls.

"We felt like it was critical that we get this information to the White House, in part because the vice president was unknowingly making false statements to the public and because we believed that Gen. Flynn was compromised with respect to the Russians," Yates said.

"To state the obvious," she added later, "you don't want your national security adviser compromised with the Russians."

She said she was giving the information to the Trump White House so that they could take "the action that they deemed appropriate" and that she believed the Russians already knew that Flynn had misled administration officials.

Yates said she expected the White House to act quickly. The president ultimately fired Flynn, but not because of Yates' warnings. Trump acted two weeks later, after The Washington Post published a report about those warnings.

Trump shouldered into the conversation early in the morning, tweeting that it was the Obama administration, not he, that had given the former lieutenant general "the highest security clearance" when he worked at the Pentagon. Trump made no mention of the fact that Flynn had been fired by the Obama administration in 2014.

In addition to his tweet about Flynn's security clearance, Trump also suggested on Twitter that Yates had tipped off journalists about Flynn's conversations with the Russian ambassador. Trump has said repeatedly that the leaks of classified information are far more significant than the connections between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.

Republican senators in the hearing repeatedly pressed Yates on whether she was responsible for leaking classified information. She said she was not.

Yates filled in new details of the events of Jan. 26, describing contacting McGahn in the morning and telling him she had something sensitive to discuss in person. Later that day, at the White House, she told him there was a discrepancy between how administration officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, were characterizing Flynn's contacts with Kislyak and what intelligence officials knew to be true based on recordings of those calls.

The pair spoke several times over the next two days, with McGahn asking Yates how Flynn had fared during an interview with the FBI earlier that week -- she did not answer -- and why it was the business of the Justice Department if White House officials had misled each other.

Obama warning to Trump

Separately on Monday, former Obama officials said he had raised general concerns about Flynn with Trump and had told the incoming president there were better people for the national security post.

Obama delivered his warning on Nov. 10, two days after the election, when Trump visited the White House and met with his predecessor in the Oval Office for what both men described at the time as a cordial conversation.

Obama's recommendation to Trump, first reported by NBC News on Monday morning, was confirmed by a former Obama administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to be candid about the private conversation between the two presidents.

Sean Spicer, Trump's White House press secretary, also confirmed the discussion but played down the seriousness of Obama's warning.

"It's true that President Obama made it known that he wasn't exactly a fan of Gen. Flynn's, which frankly shouldn't come as a surprise given that Gen. Flynn worked for President Obama was an outspoken critic of his shortcomings," Spicer told reporters Monday at his daily briefing.

Spicer said that if Obama "was seriously concerned" about Flynn's connections to Russia or other foreign countries, he should have withheld Flynn's security clearance. Flynn served under Obama as defense intelligence chief before Obama dismissed him.

Trump repeatedly has said he has no ties to Russia and isn't aware of any involvement by his aides in any Russian interference in the election. He's dismissed FBI and congressional investigations into his campaign's possible ties to the election meddling as a "hoax" driven by Democrats bitter over losing the White House.

After the hearing Monday, Trump tweeted: "The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end?"

The Associated Press reported last week that one sign taken as a warning by Obama officials about Flynn's contacts with Kislyak was a request by a member of Trump's own transition team to Obama's national security officials for the classified CIA profile of Kislyak. The AP interviewed a host of former U.S. officials, most of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Yates' warning about Flynn in January capped weeks of building concern among top Obama officials, former officials said. Obama that month told one of his closest advisers that the FBI.

Clapper testifies

James Clapper, director of national intelligence under Obama, testified as well on Monday. He retired when Trump took office.

Clapper confirmed that British intelligence officials shared "very sensitive" information about Russian connections to Trump's campaign. He did not elaborate. The New York Times reported this sharing, from British, Dutch and other allies, in March.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, a former Republican presidential candidate, briefly veered away from Flynn, Russia and the Trump administration and into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while secretary of state, an issue that dogged her campaign.

Cruz asked Clapper what he would do if, hypothetically, his employee forwarded emails containing classified information.

"It raises all kinds of potential security concerns, again depending on the content of the email, what the intent was, a whole bunch of variables here would have to be considered," Clapper said. "But given a hypothetical scenario, I'd be quite concerned."

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Apuzzo and Emmarie Huetteman of The New York Times; by Eric Tucker, Eileen Sullivan and Julie Pace of The Associated Press; and by Philip Rucker and Greg Miller of The Washington Post.

A Section on 05/09/2017