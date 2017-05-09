Family: Getting hooked young

Teenagers — some of them injured athletes — are becoming addicted to opioids such as Vicodin, fentanyl and oxycodone, with many dying as painfully young drug addicts.

The National Center for Health Statistics reports that the number of overdose deaths involving opioids (including heroin) jumped from 28,647 in 2014 to 33,091 in 2015.

Jamison Monroe, founder and chief executive of Newport Academy, a teen mental health and substance abuse treatment facility in Orange County in California with locations across the United States, says one in six teenagers in this country has tried such powerful painkillers even without a prescription, buying them on the black market to satisfy their overwhelming need to chase a mellow morphinelike high.

Monroe says he has seen more teenage clients come through the doors of his facility in the past six years.

