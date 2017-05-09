Fisher acclimating well to early college start

— Arkansas freshman linebacker Kyrei Fisher is one of nine newcomers who enrolled in January and took part in spring practice.

The speed of the game and size of the linemen were the biggest challenges for Fisher.

“The O-linemen are 300-plus (pounds) and 6-5 and run 5 (seconds in the 40-yard dash) flat,” Fisher said. “That’s fast for a big guy like that.”

Fisher, 6-2, 235 pounds of Tulsa Union, inked with the Hogs over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Minnesota, Colorado, Houston and others. He recorded 65 tackles and 8 sacks and helped the Redskins to the Class 6A Division I title as a senior.

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos' mixture of run and pass has also been an adjustment.

“They did a really good job of mixing it up and motioning," Fisher said.

Time management is usually another part of college life freshmen struggle with, but not Fisher.

“They say with the first semester with school and spring ball that it’s all supposed to be hard, but right now...I have a 3.2 (grade point average) so I’m feeling pretty good right now,” Fisher said.

Fisher credited Arkansas’ academic support staff for making the transition from high school to college a smooth one.

“I honestly thought it might have been a little more overwhelming,” Fisher said. “Like, ‘Man, I have homework and now I have practice and I got this,’ but honestly with study hall and how that works and the tutors we have, they help me, I get all my work done and then I go straight to practice. Everything is pretty straight forward.

“They do a good job of helping me out on that. It’s a pretty set schedule. I haven’t been late for anything.”

Fisher, whose roommate is freshman defensive back Korey Hernandez, said he and other early arrivals have blended in well with the team.

“Now that we’ve actually been here, we’re making more relationships with everybody else,” Fisher said. “We’re part of the team. We’re a part of the family now.”

He and junior college transfer receiver Brandon Martin have developed a good relationship.

“The guy is really funny,” Fisher said. “He can sing, too. He can play the piano, too.”

Fisher showed good instincts and physicality and earned a good amount of reps with the second team during spring ball. He played in the 3-4 alignment while at Tulsa Union.

“My biggest deal is forgetting everything I learned in high school because here in the SEC they’re going to teach us different things,” Fisher said.

College linemen are bigger, but Fisher still doesn't shy away from contact.

“I still hit them in the mouth,” Fisher said.