Food: Baking a better brownie
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:37 a.m.
What makes a better brownie? Melted chocolate or cocoa powder or both?
What’s the ideal texture? Cakey or fudgy?
Why are some brownies — often those from a mix — so delectably chewy?
Why do some brownies have matte brown tops while others have a shiny, crinkly crust?
Is there such a thing as a good gluten-free brownie?
Those are the questions Food editor Kelly Brant set out to answer in a project she called The Brownie Experiment.
For the answers and several brownie recipes, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.
