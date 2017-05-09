Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 09, 2017, 7:10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:14 a.m.

The White River empties into the Mississippi River in southeastern Arkansas. The last 10 miles of the river serves as the final segment of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. The Arkansas River meets the Mississippi River about 8 miles south of the confluence of the White and Mississippi rivers. Articles in Saturday and Monday editions incorrectly stated the White River’s path.

Print Headline: Getting it straight

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Getting it straight

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online