The White River empties into the Mississippi River in southeastern Arkansas. The last 10 miles of the river serves as the final segment of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. The Arkansas River meets the Mississippi River about 8 miles south of the confluence of the White and Mississippi rivers. Articles in Saturday and Monday editions incorrectly stated the White River’s path.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
