Little Rock proposed tax extension for school improvements voted down

Little Rock School District voters have defeated a proposal to extend the levy of 12.4 debt-service mills by 14 years as a way to finance school construction and campus improvements in the state's largest public school system.

With all 68 precincts reporting Tuesday night, unofficial results showed the proposed tax extension with 7,167 votes against and 3,938 for.

If it had passed, the move would not have raised the annual taxes paid by property owners, but they would have paid the same yearly tax rate for longer.

District leaders said they would issue $202 million in bonds based on the extended mills to pay off existing building debt at a lower interest rate and also generate $160 million for a new high school in southwest Little Rock and upgrades at all other district campuses.

