Man in fencing mask robs Little Rock sandwich shop at knifepoint, police say

Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Little Rock sandwich shop at knifepoint while wearing a fencing mask.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Firehouse Subs at 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road, which is in a shopping center just east of Interstate 430.

Employees at the business told investigators the masked man was brandishing a knife when he entered the store and demanded cash from the register, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. After getting the money, the robber ran east.

No injuries were reported.

Police searched the area but didn't make an arrest.

The robber is described as a black man who in addition to the fencing mask wore black pants, a black long-sleeve shirt, black tennis shoes and purple latex gloves.