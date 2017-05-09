Police: 6 Arkansas teens arrested on aggravated robbery, battery charges; 1 sought

Six teenagers, including four 17-year-olds, have been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and second-degree battery related to crimes in Hot Springs, police said.

Wintrell Va’Quient Coleman, 17; Aaron Michael Connelly, 19; Marlon Dupri Sanders, 17; Landon Kyle Davis, 18; Andrew Joshua Brown, 17; and Noah Christopher Merritt, 17, were arrested within hours of each other, according to a news release.

Merritt faces additional charges of theft by receiving and fleeing after fleeing from officers in a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

The Hot Springs Police Department said the 17-year-olds are being charged as adults “due to the serious and violence of the crime.”

“Patrol officers and detectives worked in conjunction while investigating these crimes and in identifying, locating and arresting these violent offenders,” the release states.

Exact details regarding those crimes were not immediately released.

Connelly and Davis remained at the Garland County jail as of Tuesday evening, records show. Coleman, Sanders, Brown and Merritt did not appear in an online inmate roster.

Another teen, 18-year-old Colton Childs, is sought on charges of aggravated robbery, second-degree battery, first-degree criminal mischief and fleeing.

Authorities say Childs is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Hot Springs police at (501) 321-6789.