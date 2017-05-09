Police: Arkansan arrested after biting man's thumb off

An Arkansan was arrested Sunday after being accused of biting a man's thumb off while he attacked him, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Samuel T. McKaig, 54, of Hot Springs Village was arrested around noon Sunday on a first-degree battery charge, according to the newspaper.

The victim and his wife reportedly told police that they were walking down Hartura Way when McKaig almost hit them with his car. The couple yelled at the driver, telling him to “stay in your own lane,” the newspaper said, and he came back and asked them what they said.

McKaig got out of the vehicle, knocked the man to the ground and began beating him, according to the Sentinel-Record. The victim said McKaig bit his thumb off and hit him in the face with a rock.

Police found the man “on the ground covered in blood” near Hartura Way. The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, which included “a severed thumb, bite marks and severe lacerations to the face and head,” the newspaper said.

McKaig reportedly told police that the victim had attacked him and pulled a gun on him.

McKaig is being held in the Garland County jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond. A May 22 court date is scheduled.

