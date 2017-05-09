Police: Body of woman found in west Little Rock near creek

The body of a woman has been found in west Little Rock, according to police.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said the body was discovered Tuesday behind Cleo’s Furniture off West Markham Street. Rock Creek runs behind the business in a heavily wooded area.

A report dated April 30 details that 36-year-old Terry Coffey went missing after camping in a tent during recent flooding.

Coffey had woken her husband, 46-year-old Neil Coffey, up as floodwaters were “quickly rising” along Rock Creek and into their tent. Both were listed as homeless.

The man was able to make it out of the tent but was swept away by the water, the report states.

Nearby residents were able to pull him to safety less than a mile from the original site, an officer noted.

McClanahan said Tuesday that he believed the missing body was Terry Coffey's.