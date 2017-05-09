Police identify man fatally shot during carjacking in Little Rock

A man fatally hurt in a carjacking-turned-shooting Monday night on Little Rock’s southwest side has been identified.

In an emailed statement Tuesday afternoon, police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan identified the victim as 24-year-old Israel Balvino Choxon of Little Rock.

Police say Choxon was shot in the torso in the 8300 block of Stanton Road around 9:30 p.m. and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter was described as a black man in his mid-20s who wore a white shirt and another white shirt covering his face, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

The car stolen from Choxon is described as a tan or gray four-door 2005 Nissan Maxima "with damage to its passenger side rear door and quarter panel."

The vehicle has an Arkansas license plate of 141VCW, according to authorities.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Tuesday.

The death marked the 23rd homicide of the year and the second reported Monday in Arkansas’ capital city.

Additional information regarding the killing was not immediately available.