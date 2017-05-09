Shooting victim hit in stomach, shoulder identified as Little Rock man

Police have identified a man shot in the shoulder and stomach Monday night in Little Rock.

Officers were sent around 9:40 p.m. to the 10500 block of West Markham Street after getting a call about a shooting in the area, according to a police report.

Authorities found a victim, 23-year-old Aaron Brown of Little Rock, suffering from gunshot wounds to his shoulder and stomach, police said. Brown reportedly lives on the same block and told police he had been shot by a woman and man who then fled in a 2016 gray Dodge Challenger.

The woman identified by police as a suspect had not been arrested as of Tuesday morning, according to online jail records. A police spokesman at the scene said the shooting was "domestic-related."

Brown was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center where he was in serious condition Monday night, police said.

An update on his condition was not available Tuesday morning.