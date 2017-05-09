Police: 3 vehicles stolen from Little Rock rental car business; safe containing keys also taken

Three vehicles and a safe containing their keys were stolen over the weekend from a Little Rock rental car business, the shop’s manager told police.

The burglary reportedly happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Hertz Rent A Car at 10500 W. Markham St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The manager said he and another employee arrived around 7 a.m. Monday to find that the safe was missing. The burglar appeared to have entered through a window to a bay door that had been knocked out of its frame, he noted.

According to the report, a gray 2017 Dodge Journey, a white 2017 Hyundai Elantra and a white 2016 Kia Optima were taken from the Hertz location.

The keys to all three were kept in a stolen safe, police said. Cash deposits were also inside the locked case.

A physical description of the burglar was not immediately available. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Officers said the business had no surveillance cameras but did have an alarm system, which was not triggered during the burglary.