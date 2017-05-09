Home / Latest News /
Police: Woman entered wrong house, bed after night of drinking
By The Associated Press
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania say a woman who decided to walk rather than drive after a night drinking ended up at the wrong house and in the wrong bed.
Lower Burrell Police Chief Tim Weitzel told The Tribune-Review that the woman had been at a bar Friday night and decided to walk to a relative's house.
She ended up at a stranger's house, where she tried — and failed — to enter through a window. She then successfully climbed through the window of a nearby home.
Weitzel said the home's owner noticed the window open, became alarmed and called police. Officers found the woman sleeping in a bed.
She's faces burglary and trespassing charges.
