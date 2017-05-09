RB’s decision likely to affect recruiting

The decision by Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams to give up football after his second scary neck injury during the Hogs’ final spring practice April 29, could also impact the Razorbacks’ 2018 recruiting efforts.

Williams’ likely replacement is Devwah Whaley, who was a highly touted prospect in high school who rushed for 634 yards last season as a freshman.

Maleek Williams enrolled in January after a successful career at Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte. He showed flashes during spring practice.

Sophomore T.J. Hammonds played sparingly at running back as a freshman and was moved to slot receiver during the spring, but he could be moved back to running back. Junior Juan Day had his best showing this spring and could add depth.

2017 signee Chase Hayden, 5-11, 195 pounds, 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Collierville (Tenn.) St. George’s Independent School, chose the Hogs over more than 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Oklahoma State, Missouri, Florida, Michigan, South Carolina, Louisville and others.

He had 160 carries for 1,917 yards and 27 touchdowns, as well as 12 receptions for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns, as a senior last season. Williams’ decision could help Hayden’s chances of the seeing the field in the fall, but he said he did not like it.

“It’s really sad to hear, especially because I could tell he was a great person, just from my few interactions with him,” Hayden said. “God also has a plan and knows what is best for each and every one of us, so I wish Rawleigh the best in the next chapter of his life.”

The Hogs have a limited amount of spots available for the 2018 recruiting class, and as of now they will probably sign around 15 prospects. The Razorbacks are targeting some of the nation’s top running back prospects, including Keaontay Ingram of Carthage, Texas, and Mychale Salahuddin of Washington, D.C.

Running back Jeremy Gibson of Reserve (La.) Riverside Academy was planning to visit Fayetteville for the spring game, but was unable to make it. The Hogs recently extended an offer to another running back, Anthony Grant of Buford, Ga.