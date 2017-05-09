Van registered to Arkansas campus ministry stolen, taken for ride, group says

A van registered to a United Methodist campus ministry at Arkansas State University was reportedly stolen and “taken for a ride,” the organization said.

The van, a white 1997 Ford Econoline E350, was found by an officer around 8 a.m. Monday on East Philadelphia Road just east of Arkansas 141 in Jonesboro, according to a police report.

That address is about 4.5 miles north and west of the ASU Wesley Foundation, the on-campus student organization that owns the van.

A photo of the van posted to the religious organization's Facebook page showed "St. Paul United Methodist Church" written on its driver's side.

The vehicle had been pulled to the far southwest corner of a lot “almost out of view from the road” and had become partially stuck in mud, the police report states.

Samantha Meadors, director of the ASU Wesley Foundation at 110 Dean St., told police that the keys to the van were accounted for and no sign of forced entry was found at the campus ministry building. The vehicle was seen at church Sunday, she added.

“The van was unharmed, just a little muddy,” the religious organization said in its Facebook post.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.